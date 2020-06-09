Estàs llegint: El CIE de la Zona Franca reobrirà després de la pandèmia el mòdul de dones, tancat des de fa anys

El CIE de la Zona Franca reobrirà després de la pandèmia el mòdul de dones, tancat des de fa anys

El Centre d'Internament d'Estrangers està tancat des del passat 19 de març per l'emergència sanitària, i reobrirà quan ho facin les fronteres dels països d'origen dels migrants. A la part de dones s'hi han fet obres d'adequació.

El CIE de la Zona Franca de Barcelona / EUROPA PRESS

barcelona

públic / acn

El Centre d'Internament d'Estrangers (CIE) de la Zona Franca reobrirà en les properes setmanes i ho farà amb el mòdul de dones, tancat des de fa anys. El CIE va tancar el 19 de març, amb el decret de l'estat d'alarma, i reprendrà l'activitat quan s'obrin les fronteres dels països d'origen dels migrants. A més, s'habilitarà un mòdul de dones que ha estat sotmès a unes obres d'adequació, segons ha avançat La Directa i fonts policials han confirmat a l'ACN.

En declaracions a l'ACN, l'advocat Andrés García Berrio de la Plataforma Tanquem els CIE veu negatiu aquest nou mòdul de dones perquè "amplia la capacitat del sistema de deportació", i la deportació "hauria de ser l'última eina". "S'ha de desmuntar el sistema de CIE", ha afirmat.

El 2018, 179 dones van passar per un CIE a l'Estat espanyol, cap d'elles a Barcelona. La majoria van ser internades al CIE d'Aluche, a Madrid, i al de Zapadores, a València, segons l'informe anual del Servei Jesuïta a Migrants-Espanya (SJM-E).

