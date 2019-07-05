Cinc ferits en un intent d'atac a un centre de menors no acompanyats al Masnou

Moments de tensió a un centre de Menors d'Edat No Acompanyats (MENA) al municipi del Masnou. Un grup de veïns ha intentat atacar l'alberg on viuen els infants i adolescents, però s'han trobat amb una altra concentració convocada per la Xarxa d'Acollida Popular amb representació de col·lectius antifeixistes. L'enfrontament arriba després que la setmana passada un menor resident al centre fos detingut per un intent d'agressió sexual a una altra menor del municipi.



En declaracions a Ser Catalunya, l'alcalde del Masnou, Jaume Oliveras, ha descrit la mobilització contra els MENAs com una concentració de "caràcter feixista", amb persones de la ultradreta. Oliveras assegura que la intenció del grup era atacar el centre i que la intervenció de la policia va evitar danys majors. "Hi havia veïns del Masnou però també persones de fora de caràcter feixista, agressiu i violent".

Els Mossos d'Esquadra van detenir una persona i quatre menors i un mosso van patir ferides lleus i van necessitar atenció mèdica. Els manifestants xenòfobs no van arribar a accedir a l'interior del centre, segons ha explicat l'alcalde, però sí que van arribar fins al pati de l'entrada.



La Conselleria d'Afers Socials de la Generalitat va emetre un comunicat aquest dijous a la nit rebutjant actituds violentes en espais on viuen els menors, i ha demanat a la justícia que actui per evitar actituds "que no s'han de tornar a repetir".