Cinc policies nacionals més imputats per les càrregues del referèndum de l'1 d'octubre

En total ja són nou agents els imputats per l'operació policial d'aquella jornada. Els policies van carregar a l'escola Àgora, a l'escola Pia de Sant Antona i a l'escola infant Jesús, totes tres a Barcelona. El jutge encara no ha especificat els delictes que se'ls imputa.

Cargas 1O EFE

Antidisturbis de la Policía Nacional rodegen el col·lgi Ramón Llull de Barcelona el 1-O./ EFE

El jutjat d'instrucció número 7 de Barcelona, que investiga les càrregues policials durant el referèndum de l'1 d'octubre, ha imputat a cinc agents més per les càrregues a l'escola Àgora, l'escola Pia de Sant Antoni i l'escola infant Jesús, totes tres a la capital catalana. Amb aquests, ja són nou els policies imputats per l'operació de la Policia Nacional contra la votació.

La investigació es fa arrel de les denúncies presentades per alguns veïns i veïnes que van anar a exercir el vot l'1-O. El jutge encara no ha especificat quins delictes se'ls imputa i estan citats "en base uns fets". La setmana passada, tres agents van ser citats per aquest jutjat per les actuacions a l'IES Pau Claris de Barcelona, per considerar-la "desproporcionades i perilloses".

