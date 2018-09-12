Cinc policies nacionals més imputats per les càrregues del referèndum de l'1 d'octubre

El jutjat d'instrucció número 7 de Barcelona, que investiga les càrregues policials durant el referèndum de l'1 d'octubre, ha imputat a cinc agents més per les càrregues a l'escola Àgora, l'escola Pia de Sant Antoni i l'escola infant Jesús, totes tres a la capital catalana. Amb aquests, ja són nou els policies imputats per l'operació de la Policia Nacional contra la votació.
La investigació es fa arrel de les denúncies presentades per alguns veïns i veïnes que van anar a exercir el vot l'1-O. El jutge encara no ha especificat quins delictes se'ls imputa i estan citats "en base uns fets". La setmana passada, tres agents van ser citats per aquest jutjat per les actuacions a l'IES Pau Claris de Barcelona, per considerar-la "desproporcionades i perilloses".
[Estem treballant per ampliara questa informació]
