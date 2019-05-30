El 45% dels espanyols vol que, després de les eleccions generals del passat 28 d'abril, es formi un Govern de coalició i d'ells la meitat aposta per incloure-hi a Unidas Podemos, segons reflecteix el Baròmetre del Centre d'Investigacions Sociològiques (CIS ) del mes de maig, fet públic aquest dijous. D'una banda, el CIS pregunta quin govern hauria de sortir dels resultats del 28 d'abril i l'opció amb més suport és la de formar un Executiu de coalició entre diversos partits, davant d'un 38,2% que entén que hauria de governar el PSOE en solitari per haver estat el partit més votat. Només un 5,5% aposta per repetir eleccions.

Als que volen un govern de coalició, el CIS els pregunta qui hauria de formar-los i aquí la meitat s'inclina per integrar Unidas Podemos, amb o sense nacionalistes i independentistes. Si es prenen les dades en el conjunt de l'enquesta, el CIS interpreta que l'opció del Govern en solitari del PSOE puja al 49,8% mentre que baixa al 22% l'exigència que s'inclogui a Unidas Podemos.



El baròmetre també ofereix la intenció de vot d'unes hipotètiques generals, només un mes després que se celebressin. Reforça el PSOE, pronostica un sorpasso de Cs al PP, una certa recuperació d'Unidas Podemos i una forta caiguda de la ultradreta de Vox. En concret, dona al PSOE 36,5% dels vots, gairebé vuit punts més que l'obtingut el 28-A. Cs se situaria segon, amb el 16,3%, tot just mig punt més que un mes enrere. El PP s'estimbaria i perdria més de cinc punts -tot just sumaria l'11,3%-, mentre que Unidas Podemos (incloent-hi En Comú Podem) guanyaria un punt i arribaria al 15,3%. Vox perdria la meitat dels vots i es quedaria en el 5,3%, mentre que ERC es mantindria estable, al 4% dels vots.