El clam per la llibertat de Pablo Hasél torna als carrers de Lleida tres mesos després del seu empresonament

Unes 300 persones han sortit des del rectorat de la UdL, on van detenir al raper, i es dirigeixen cap a la presó

La capçalera de la manifestació a Lleida per reclamar la llibertat de Pablo Hasel. Anna Berga / ACN

Unes 300 persones es manifesten a Lleida aquest dissabte per reclamar la llibertat de Pablo Hasél tres mesos després del seu empresonament. Convocats per la Plataforma Llibertat Pablo Hasél, els manifestants han sortit des del rectorat de la UdL, on el van detenir, i es dirigeixen cap a la presó. Durant la marxa, que ha començat amb tres quarts d'hora de retard, han cremat algun cartell i han tirat un parell de petards. També han posat música del raper a través d'uns altaveus. A més de crits reclamant la llibertat de Hasél, han cridat proclames com 'Violència és no arribar a finals de mes'. Entre els assistents hi ha el vicepresident d'Òmnium, Marcel Mauri, la presidenta de l'ANC, Elisenda Paluzie, i el diputat de la CUP Xavi Pellicer.

