La Fiscalia Anticorrupció ha certificat que a la cúpula de la Policia a Espanya va existir una "organització criminal" de la qual tant el comissari jubilat José Manuel Villarejo i el comissari principal Enrique García Castaño, conegut com El Gordo, eren membres. Així ho exposa el Ministeri Públic en un document en el qual demanava el passat 24 de gener al titular Jutjat Central d'Instrucció 6 de l'Audiència Nacional, Manuel García-Castellón, que acumulés a la peça principal les diligències obertes per investigar les activitats presumptament delictives de García Castaño, segons ha avançat El independiente.



A la interlocutòria del cas Tàndem s'assegura que existia una "entesa" entre tots dos comissaris, un fet "inqüestionable" en el marc de la peça denominada Kitchen, relacionada amb el dispositiu que la Policia Nacional va posar en marxa el 2013 per robar presumptament documents comprometedors per la cúpula de la Policia que estaven en mans de l'extresorer del PP Luis Bárcenas.

"Tots dos reconeixen haver intentat contactar amb Sergio Ríos per diversos mitjans, s'involucren en l'operatiu, s'interessen en el resutlat i gestionen una informació que mai arribaria a ser judicialitzada"

El jutge ha apuntat que "la relació directa de tots dos investigats amb els qui intervenen en el projecte, principalment Sergio Ríos Esgueva [antic xofer de Bárcenas] i Andrés Gómez Gordo [inspector de Policia], no resulta explicable sinó dins d'aquest marc col·laboratiu. Tots dos reconeixen haver intentat contactar amb Sergio Ríos per diversos mitjans, tots dos s'involucren en l'operatiu, s'interessen en el resultat de l'operatiu i gestionen una informació que mai arribaria a ser judicialitzada". "Aquesta col·laboració per si sola presenta una coordinació en el temps que els situa molt pròxims a l'organització delictiva, però que en tot cas sigui quina sigui la seva denominació determina necessàriament una recerca conjunta", ha afegit.



D'aquesta manera, el jutge del cas Tàndem ha assenyalat que, tot i que en un inici la integració a l'organització criminal no estava "prou acreditada", ara, amb l'avenç de la recerca, considera que és "innegable". Per això, la Fiscalia Anticorrupció ha optat per acumular les diligències sobre García Castaño al procediment principal.