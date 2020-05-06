Clotet diu que hi haurà vacunes contra el coronavirus al setembre però alerta que pot no ser suficient

barcelona
El cap del Servei de Malalties Infeccioses de l’Hospital Germans Trias i Pujol, Bonaventura Clotet, ha indicat que hi haurà vacunes contra el coronavirus al setembre, però ha alertat que pot no ser suficient. Ha explicat en una entrevista a Ràdio 4 que són vacunes que ja tenien una plataforma que era segura en els humans, i ara se'ls afegirà una proteïna del coronavirus.
També ha avisat que passar el virus no és garantia de ser immune, perquè s'ha comprovat que hi ha pacients que no han desenvolupats anticossos protectors. Al contrari, ha explicat que a vegades n'apareixen de facilitadors, el que provocaria que una segona infecció fos més greu.
Clotet ha criticat la gestió política de la pandèmia. Sobre si el desconfinament s'ha fet massa ràpid, ha opinat que s'hauria pogut esperar una setmana. En aquest sentit, ha reconegut que es tem que hi haurà un rebrot. En general, ha opinat que des de l'àmbit polític "no s'ha fet res bé des del principi". Al seu parer, el que cal és descentralitzar. Ha criticat que els polítics no hagin seguit les instruccions dels tècnics i experts. Si ho haguessin fet, ha continuat, s'hagués anticipat el confinament i probablement s'haurien estalviat moltes morts.
"A poc a poc s'ha intentat pal·liar. Des de la Generalitat s'han fet molts esforços i s'ha fet prou bé. Penso que hi ha hagut bones intencions, i vull pensar que també al govern espanyol", ha afegit. En tot cas, ha opinat que al setembre s'ha de poder tornar a les escoles, perquè es controlarà millor la malaltia i hi haurà menys mortalitat.
