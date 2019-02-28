Público
Judici al Procés Colau respon l'"extrema dreta" de Vox: la protesta davant la seu d'Economia del 20-S va ser "pacífica"

L'alcaldessa de Barcelona compareix com a testimoni en la causa que jutja el Tribunal Suprem. La concentració del 20-S és utilitzada per la Fiscalia i l'acusació popular per consolidar el seu relat sobre la suposada violència del 'Procés'.

L'alcaldessa de Barcelona, Ada Colau | EFE

"Una situació de gran excepcionalitat", una "sensació de vulnerabilitat de la ciutadania" i una protesta "pacífica"; això és el que va percebre l'alcaldessa de Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, en la jornada del 20 de setembre de 2017, davant la seu de la Conselleria d'Economia de la Generalitat.

En la seva declaració com a testimoni davant la Sala Penal del Tribunal Suprem, en el marc del judici al Procés, Colau ha respost així les preguntes de l'acusació popular, que exerceix el partit ultradretà Vox, si bé ha aclarit que haver de respondre als ultradretans li generava una "incomoditat profunda". "Vull expressar la meva incomoditat profunda per haver de respondre un grup d'extrema dreta que crec que amenaça drets fonamentals", afirmava Colau a l'arrencada de la seva intervenció.

(Hi haurà ampliació). 

