Collboni i dos regidors més de l'Ajuntament de Barcelona, aïllats pel coronavirus

Dos casos positius de coronavirus diferents han obligat a tancar l'escola bressol municipal Gràcia de Barcelona, d'una banda, i a aïllar el primer tinent d'alcaldia, Jaume Collboni, i els regidors Jordi Martí i Montserrat Ballarín. Cap d'ells ha desenvolupat cap símptoma i mantenen la seva activitat laboral des de casa. L'origen d'aquestes mesures de prevenció és el positiu d'una treballadora de l'escola bressol i el d'un empleat de l'Àrea d'Economia, Recursos i Promoció Econòmica del consistori.



A més dels tres regidors, hi ha altres persones de l'equip directiu i gerencial de l'Ajuntament en aïllament. Els positius s'han detectat durant el cap de setmana, i les mesures s'han aplicat aquest dilluns. Collboni ja ha fet un tuit per les seves xarxes socials anunciant que es troba "perfectament":

En un comunicat, l'Ajuntament insisteix que són mesures previstes en els protocols, acordades amb les autoritats sanitàries. El positiu al consistori ha obligat a aïllar les persones que han estat en contacte amb la persona infectada. Collboni, Martí i Ballarín estan de moment a casa seva a l'espera que l'Agència de Salut Pública de Barcelona valori si poden anar a treballar.

El personal municipal treballa en coordinació amb les autoritats sanitàries per acabar de traçar la totalitat dels contactes d’aquestes dues persones que han donat positiu. De fet, l’Agència de Salut Pública de Barcelona (ASPB) acabarà d’analitzar cas per cas al llarg del dia d’avui per prendre les mesures que siguin necessàries. Aquesta mesura, totalment preventiva, s’ha pres tot i que les dues persones que han donat positiu presenten símptomes lleus, evolucionen favorablement i es troben a casa seva. Cap altra persona ha manifestat símptomes i treballen amb normalitat des de casa.



La intenció de l’Ajuntament, per tant, és facilitar aquestes mesures de teletreball perquè l’operativa municipal segueixi totalment activa.