La Comissió de Salut Pública amplia l'administració de la vacuna d'AstraZeneca fins als 65 anys

barcelona
La Comissió de Salut Pública, que agrupa el Ministeri de Sanitat i els responsables de Salut Públic dels governs autonòmics, ha ampliat l'administració de la vacuna d'Oxford - AstraZeneca fins als 65 anys, segons avança La Vanguardia. La vacuna d'AstraZeneca doncs, serà inoculada a les persones d'entre 18 i 65 anys, mentre que les de Pfizer i Moderna seran destinades exclusivament als majors de 65 i als malalts amb patologies de risc.
La decisió de la Comissió de Salut Pública serà objecte de debat al Consell Interterritorial de Salut, que es reuneix aquest dilluns a la tarda, on algunes autonomies insistiran que s'elimini el límit d'edat per administrar la vacuna de AstraZeneca, com ja han sol·licitat anteriorment. Una de les que ho ha fet és Catalunya.
Fins ara, Sanitat estava administrant la vacuna d'AstraZeneca a treballadors essencials menors de 55 anys (bombers, Forces de Seguretat de l'Estat, docents, sanitaris que no treballen en primera línia) i, posteriorment, tenia previst destinar-la a la població d'entre 45 i 55 anys.
La vacunació amb AstraZeneca es troba aturada des de la setmana passada arran de la investigació que va portar a l'Agència Europea del Medicament (EMA, per les sigles en anglès) pels casos de trombosis que van detectar-se en algunes persones a qui se'ls havia inoculat la dosi. Tot i que dijous l'EMA va avalar la seguretat de la vacuna, l'Estat espanyol no la tornarà a utilitzar fins dimecres, a diferència d'altres països que ja la inoculen novament. La decisió ha provocat crítiques d'experts perquè endarrereix, encara més, el ritme de vacunació.
