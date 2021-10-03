Estàs llegint: La commemoració del 3-O reivindica l'esperit unitari per fer front a la repressió

quart aniversari del referèndum de l'1-O

La commemoració del 3-O reivindica l'esperit unitari per fer front a la repressió

Una manifestació de 1.200 persones segons la Guàrdia Urbana ha recorregut la Diagonal des de la plaça Francesc Macià fins a l'acte de la Plataforma 3-O organitzat al Cinc d'Oros en la confluència amb el passeig de Gràcia

La mobilització de l'ANC per commemorar el 3-O a la Diagonal de Barcelona.
BARCELONA

Una manifestació  i un acte polític reivindicatiu organitzat per la Plataforma 3-O ha tancat tres dies d'actes per commemorar el quart aniversari del referèndum de l'1 d'octubre. La marxa ha recorregut el tram que va de la Plaça Francesc Macià fins al Cinc d'Oros, i vol reivindicar l'esperit del 3 d'octubre, dia en què hi va haver l'aturada de país o vaga general.

La mobilització, que es fa amb el lema "Lluitem i guanyem la independència", ha sortit a les 11 del matí de la plaça Francesc Macià cap a la plaça Cinc d'Oros, on s'ha fet un acte polític organitzat per la plataforma 3 d'octubre amb les entitats que van participar en aquella aturada.

