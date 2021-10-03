La commemoració del 3-O reivindica l'esperit unitari per fer front a la repressió

BARCELONA
Una manifestació i un acte polític reivindicatiu organitzat per la Plataforma 3-O ha tancat tres dies d'actes per commemorar el quart aniversari del referèndum de l'1 d'octubre. La marxa ha recorregut el tram que va de la Plaça Francesc Macià fins al Cinc d'Oros, i vol reivindicar l'esperit del 3 d'octubre, dia en què hi va haver l'aturada de país o vaga general.
La mobilització, que es fa amb el lema "Lluitem i guanyem la independència", ha sortit a les 11 del matí de la plaça Francesc Macià cap a la plaça Cinc d'Oros, on s'ha fet un acte polític organitzat per la plataforma 3 d'octubre amb les entitats que van participar en aquella aturada.
(HI HAURÀ AMPLIACIÓ)
