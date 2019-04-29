Público
Condemnat a 21 anys de presó l'exprofessor Joaquín Benítez per abús sexual

El marista ha estat sentenciat per quatre casos d'abús sexual i haurà d'indemnitzar a les víctimes amb 120.000 euros. Benítez va confessar haver comès els crims el judici del passat març.

El pederasta confeso de los Maristas de Sants, Joaquín Benítez, con el rostro cubierto por un pasamontañas, pide disculpas al padre de una de las víctimas a su llegada a la Audiencia de Barcelona. (Ell / EFE)

L'Audiència de Barcelona ha condemnat l'exprofessor de gimnàstica del Col·legi Maristes Sants-Les Corts de Barcelona Joaquín Benítez a 21 anys i nou mesos de presó per quatre delictes d'abús sexual, dos de manera continuada. 

Segons ha informat aquest dilluns el Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TJSC), la sentència de la Secció 21 de l'Audiència li imposa una indemnització total per a les quatre víctimes de 120.000 euros. 

En finalitzar-se el judici, a finals de març, en el qual Benítez va confessar i va dir que va actuar en sentir-se "emparat" pels Maristes, la Fiscalia va mantenir la petició de 22 anys de presó per a Benítez per delictes d'abús sexual continuat i dos d'abús sexual, mentre que la Generalitat i l'Ajuntament de Barcelona van demanar 35 i 36 anys de presó, respectivament.

(Hi haurà ampliació)

