Condemnat Jordi Pesarrodona a 14 mesos d'inhabilitació i una multa de 2.100 euros per desobediència l'1-O

manresaActualizado:
El jutjat penal 2 de Manresa ha condemnat Jordi Pesarrodona a 14 mesos d'inhabilitació per un delicte de desobediència l'1-O. L'exregidor d'ERC -va deixar el partit fa uns mesos- i pallasso, acusat d'haver organitzat el referèndum a l'escola Joncadella de Sant Joan de Vilatorrada, haurà de pagar, a més, una multa de 2.100 euros i les costes processals.
Pesarrodona, que va ser jutjat el passat dia 21, va assegurar davant el jutge que no va participar en l'organització de la votació, sinó que hi era com un ciutadà més. La pena imposada pel magistrat és inferior a la petició de la Fiscalia, que demanava 24 mesos d'inhabilitació per a exercir un càrrec públic.
En declaracions a l'ACN, l'activista ha titllat la sentència com "una bestiesa". "Si em condemnen a mi també han de condemnar a qualsevol càrrec públic, funcionari o regidor que va votar l'1-O; estan condemnant tot un poble", ha afegit. Pesarrodona, que s'ha anat a manifestar a la plaça Sant Jaume coincidint també amb la inhabilitació del president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha explicat que encara no ha rebut la interlocutòria i per tant no sap "com s'argumenta" la condemna, però ha avisat que té previst "plantar-hi cara". "No sé si s'adonen de la bestiesa que estan fent", ha afegit Pesarrodona, que ha avançat que presentarà un recurs a la sentència i que arribarà "a les instàncies que calgui".
