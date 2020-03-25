La consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, ha explicat durant el ple telemàtic d'aquest dimecres que el confinament de la Conca d'Òdena s'allargarà més enllà de les dues setmanes previstes inicialment, que finalitzen aquest dijous. Era una possibilitat que va estar des del principi sobre la taula. Vergés ha defensat que amb les dades del brot de coronavirus a la zona s'ha demostrat que la mesura era "absolutament necessària".



Des del 12 de març hi ha quatre municipis confinats (Igualada, Santa Margarida de Montbui, Vilanova del Camí i Òdena), arran de la detecció d'un brot de coronavirus que ha afectat de manera especialment virulenta l'Hospital d'Igualada. Segons les últimes dades, hi ha 306 casos positius, dels quals 140 són professionals sanitaris. El brot ha deixat 41 morts.



L'alcalde d'Igualada, Marc Castells, encara no s'ha pronunciat al respecte de l'allargament de la mesura. Aquest dimecres al matí ha declarat que estaven "a l'expectativa" que el Departament d'Interior els concretés indicacions.

