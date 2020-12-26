Confirmats a Madrid quatre casos de la nova soca del coronavirus apareguda al Regne Unit

madrid
La Direcció General de Salut Pública de la Comunitat de Madrid ha confirmat aquest dissabte quatre casos de la nova variant britànica de la covid-19. També ha informat que actualment té tres altres casos sospitosos en els quals s'està seqüenciant el genoma del virus. Els quatre confirmats són de quatre ciutadans que han viatjat des del Regne Unit, segons ha explicat el viceconseller de Salut Pública i Pla Covid-19, Antonio Zapatero, en una roda de premsa sobre l'evolució de la situació epidemiològica a la regió.
