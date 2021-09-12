barcelona
La delegació del Govern espanyol a la taula de diàleg per abordar el conflicte polític estarà formada, finalment, pel ministre de la Presidència, Relacions amb les Corts i Memòria Democràtica, Félix Bolaños; la de Política Territorial, Isabel Rodríguez; el ministre de Cultura i Esports, Miquel Iceta, la vicepresidenta segona, Yolanda Díaz, el d'Universitats, Manuel Castells, i la de Transports, Mobilitat i Agenda Urbana, Raquel Sánchez. Així ho han comunicat fonts de la Moncloa, que també informen que la presència del president de l'executiu, Pedro Sánchez, encara no està tancada. Bolaños, de fet, ha afirmat que li correspon al president espanyol decidir si hi anirà.
Més enllà de la presidència o no de Pedro Sánchez, encara hi ha moltes altres qüestions per decidir abans de la represa de la taula de diàleg. D'entrada, la data. El Govern català ha assegurat que la reunió se celebrarà a Barcelona dijous o divendres, però no s'ha confirmat el dia concret. Tampoc hi ha ordre de dia ni es coneixen els membres de la delegació de la Generalitat. Se sap que hi haurà el president, Pere Aragonès, i molt probablement ERC també estarà representada per la consellera de la Presidència, Laura Vilagrà, i pel d'Empresa i Treball, Roger Torrent. Els dubtes, per tant, rauen en conèixer els noms dels consellers de JxCat que hi assistiran. La resposta arribarà dimarts, en la reunió del consell executiu.
Fins ara la taula de diàleg només s'ha reunit en una ocasió, el 26 de febrer de l'any passat, que va ser quan es va constituir, amb la presència de Pedro Sánchez i de l'aleshores president català, Quim Torra. L'esclat de la pandèmia i les posteriors eleccions al Parlament han endarrerit la seva represa, també condicionada per un interès més aviat baix del PSOE per un espai al qual l'independentisme hi arribarà profundament dividit: ERC veu la taula com un èxit i pretén parlar-hi d'autodeterminació i amnistia, tot i que el PSOE no es planteja fer-ho; JxCat en canvi la critica constantment i la veu condemnada al fracàs, tot i que accepta donar-li dos anys de marge.
