Des que va constituir-se el febrer de l'any passat -en l'única reunió que s'ha fet fins ara-, ERC i Junts per Catalunya no han deixat de demostrar les seves diferències sobre la taula de diàleg. Mentre que els republicans la veuen com un èxit perquè al cap i a la fi constitueix l'únic espai on abordar el conflicte polític amb l'Estat, JxCat l'ha criticat constantment amb l'argument que no servirà per aconseguir un referèndum pactat, ja que el PSOE ni tan sols accepta parlar-hi d'autodeterminació. Les diferències s'han tornat a evidenciar aquest divendres, quan tot just queda una setmana per a la represa de la taula de diàleg, que es reunirà el proper dijous o divendres a Barcelona.



Els encarregats d'airejar les diferències han estat el president de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, i la presidenta del Parlament, Laura Borràs. En una entrevista a Catalunya Ràdio, Aragonès ha demanat la "màxima força i unitat" per a la taula de diàleg i ha emplaçat els escèptics amb l'espai de negociació a concretar la seva alternativa. "Fins que no ho facin, només hi ha una proposta a curt termini", ha dit el també dirigent d'ERC. Amb tot, ha admès que hi ha un "escepticisme lògic" pel "comportament" de l'Estat espanyol els darrers anys, però ha cridat a confiar en la força i potencial del país.

Aragonès també ha demanat "enfortir la unitat de l'independentisme" que necessita "una estratègia molt més compartida". "Si algú creu que davant l'oportunitat de discutir, hi hem de renunciar, que em diguin quina és l'alternativa a curt termini", ha dit, davant l'escepticisme en aquest espai que hi ha en el si de Junts, i també a la CUP. "Si algú creu que hi ha una via alternativa, que l'expliqui i la concreti, però que la concreti de veritat", ha afegit. El Govern decidirà dimarts els membres de la delegació catalana a la taula de diàleg, que serà entre dijous i divendres



L'encarregada de replicar Aragonès ha estat la presidenta del Parlament i dirigents de JxCat, Laura Borràs, que en una piulada ha manifestar que "demanar concreció als altres quan ets tan pobre en les teves concrecions no és acceptable". I ha recordat que l'alternativa que proposen a l'espai de negociació és la unilateralitat. "La taula de diàleg és un eslògan que fa un any i mig que dura. Ni una sola concreció i tampoc n’hi ha cap en perspectiva que no sigui el fracàs", ha raonat.

