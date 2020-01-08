El president de torn de la Unió Europea, el croat Andrej Plenkovic, ha assegurat aquest dimecres que per als líders europeus és “important que hi hagi diàleg” entre Catalunya i Espanya per trobar una “solució” al conflicte polític. Plenkovic , que és el primer ministre del seu país, ha aprofitat la roda de premsa de l’inici de la presidència croata de la UE per demanar una solució que “convingui a Espanya i als ciutadans espanyols”. En qualsevol cas, ha reiterat que el procés català és una “qüestió interna” espanyola, la posició que sempre ha mantingut oficialment la UE.



"Des que vaig a les reunions del Consell Europeu, mai he vist cap iniciativa per debatre la qüestió interna a Espanya, ni un intent de discussió o de conclusions", ha afegit. De 49 anys, Plenkovic és primer ministre de Croàcia des de l’octubre de 2016 i també lidera des del mateix any el seu partit, la Unió Democràtica Croata. També va ser eurodiputat durant tres anys (2013-2016). La Unió Democràtica Croata forma part del Partit Popular Europeu, on també hi ha el PP o la CDU alemanya d’Angela Merkel.



Fa menys d’un mes i mig, la nova presidenta de la Comissió Europea, l’alemanya -i també de la CDU- Ursula von der Leyen va deixar clar que no pensava fer de “mediadora” en el conflicte polític català, tal com li havien demanat dies abans una quarantena d’eurodiputats. Von der Leyen discrepa d’aquests eurodiputats, que consideren que el conflicte és un “afer intern europeu, i manté que es tracta només d’un “afer espanyol”, la mateixa opinió que té Plenkovic.