El Consell Europeu i l'Europarlament aconsegueixen un acord pressupostari que desbloqueja el fons anticrisi

Al juliol els caps d'Estat i de Govern van acordar un Marc Financer Plurianual (MFF) per als propers set anys dotat amb 1,074 bilions d'euros, i un fons de recuperació, amb 750.000 milions d'euros. Aquest dimarts, després de llargues negociacions entre el Consell i l'Eurocambra, s'ha tancat un acord polític per al pressupost comunitari dels pròxims set anys, que implica un important avanç per desbloquejar el fons de recuperació.



"Un acord per a Europa. Els negociadors del Consell i del Parlament Europeu aconsegueixen un acord sobre el pressupost europeu i el paquet de celebració", ha celebrat a Twitter el portaveu de la presidència rotatòria del Consell, Sebastian Fischer, il·lustrant-ho amb una imatge emulant una fumata blanca.

L'Eurocambra, històricament menys austera que el Consell, ha demanat amb convicció protegir alguns dels programes que considera prioritaris i que van patir serioses retallades respecte al pla actual en l'acord de juliol. Entre ells estaven els fons per a cohesió, Erasmus, Horitzó o Invest EU, entre altres. Per això reclamaven un augment de 39.000 milions d'euros en el pressupost plurianual, encara que finalment han acceptat 16.000.



El paquet acordat entre les institucions inclou un reforç específic dels programes de la UE, com a Horitzó Europa, EU4Health i Erasmus +, en 15.000 milions d'euros a través de quantitats addicionals (12.500 milions d'euros) i reassignacions (2.500 milions d'euros). Aquests diners arribaran en el transcurs del pròxim període financer, respectant els límits de despesa establerts en la cimera de juliol entre els Vint-i-set.



El paquet pressupostari està compost per quatre blocs que s'estan negociant en paral·lel: el mecanisme de Recuperació i Resiliència, el reglament de l'Estat de Dret, el MFF i la decisió de Recursos Propis.

(Hi haurà ampliació)