REPRESSIÓ A L'INDEPENDENTISME

El Consell de Garanties Estatutàries avala el fons del Govern per les fiances del Tribunal de Comptes

Dona llum verda al decret de creació tot i que proposa millores en el redactat. L'òrgan ha emès l'informe després que fos sol·licitat per PSC, Cs i PP

El conseller d'Economia i Hisenda, Jaume Giró, en una intervenció al Parlament. Guillem Roset / ACN

barcelona

El Consell de Garanties Estatutàries ha avalat el fons creat per la Generalitat per donar cobertura a les fiances milionàries que el Tribunal de Comptes reclama a una trentena d'exalts càrrecs. El dictamen conclou per unanimitat que el Decret Llei 15/2021 és legal i que la Generalitat té les "competències" estatutàries per habilitar un instrument d'aquest tipus. El Govern havia fiat l'estratègia de l'aval de l'Institut Català de Fiances (ICF) a la llum verda d'aquest òrgan consultiu.

L'informe recomana una sèrie de modificacions al decret, entre les quals hi ha incorporar "de manera explícita" la nova funció que se li atorga a l'Institut Català de Finances, que afirma que "hauria de ser excepcional i molt limitada en el temps". Després de no trobar una entitat bancària per avalar el fons, el Govern va decidir que fos el mateix ICF qui adoptés aquest rol.

