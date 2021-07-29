El Consell de Garanties Estatutàries avala el fons del Govern per les fiances del Tribunal de Comptes

El Consell de Garanties Estatutàries ha avalat el fons creat per la Generalitat per donar cobertura a les fiances milionàries que el Tribunal de Comptes reclama a una trentena d'exalts càrrecs. El dictamen conclou per unanimitat que el Decret Llei 15/2021 és legal i que la Generalitat té les "competències" estatutàries per habilitar un instrument d'aquest tipus. El Govern havia fiat l'estratègia de l'aval de l'Institut Català de Fiances (ICF) a la llum verda d'aquest òrgan consultiu.



L'informe recomana una sèrie de modificacions al decret, entre les quals hi ha incorporar "de manera explícita" la nova funció que se li atorga a l'Institut Català de Finances, que afirma que "hauria de ser excepcional i molt limitada en el temps". Després de no trobar una entitat bancària per avalar el fons, el Govern va decidir que fos el mateix ICF qui adoptés aquest rol.