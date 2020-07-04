Estàs llegint: El Consell per la República crida a "preparar-se" per la confrontació amb l'Estat i "culminar el procés"

independentisme

El Consell per la República crida a "preparar-se" per la confrontació amb l'Estat i "culminar el procés"

En una reunió celebrada a Perpinyà, l'ens també ha aprovat la "identitat digital" dels seus membres a través d'una aplicació de mòbil.

Pla mitjà de Toni Comín, vicepresident del Consell de Govern, acompanyat per altres membres del Consell per la República. GERARD VILÀ / ACN
Pla mitjà de Toni Comín, vicepresident del Consell de Govern, acompanyat per altres membres del Consell per la República. GERARD VILÀ / ACN

barcelona

públic

El Consell per la República ha fet una crida als ciutadans a "preparar-se" per la "confrontació" amb l'Estat i així "culminar el procés iniciat l'1 d'octubre". Els membres del consell de govern de l'ens s'han reunit aquest dissabte a Perpinyà (Catalunya del Nord), en la primera trobada després del confinament. El seu vicepresident, Toni Comín, ha deixat clar que aquesta confrontació "serà pacífica", però ha considerat "molt important aclarir els continguts i les condicions d'aquesta confrontació". "Ens hem de preparar des de totes les lliçons que hem après des de l'1-O", ha reblat. En la reunió també s'ha aprovat el llançament de l'aplicació i la nova identitat digital de l'ens.

Una altra de les decisions preses ha estat convocar l'Assemblea de Representants Fundacional durant la primera quinzena de setembre, de manera presencial a la Catalunya Nord, si les circumstàncies sanitàries ho permeten. Aquest ens el conformen els diputats del Parlament de Catalunya compromesos amb el mandat de l'1 d'Octubre. En la seva sessió constitutiva, l'Assemblea entre d'altres coses haurà de debatre i, eventualment, aprovar el Reglament del Consell i el règim electoral d'acord amb el qual se celebraran les primeres eleccions per conformar la primera Assemblea de Representants.

En relació a la creació del nou partit que va anunciar Carles Puigdemont de cara al 25 de juliol, Comín ha preferit no pronunciar-se.

