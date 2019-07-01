Controlat l’incendi de la Ribera d’Ebre, que ha cremat 6.000 hectàrees

Els Bombers de la Generalitat han donat per controlat l'incendi de la Ribera d'Ebre, que ha cremat prop de 6.000 hectàrees de vegetació des de dimecres passat, segons les informacions del cos d'Agents Rurals.Fins a la zona s'han desplaçat aquest diumenge una cinquantena de dotacions de bombers que, al costat de 34 vehicles autobomba, dotacions del Grup d'Actuacions Forestals GRAF, vehicles de suport i comandament i 3 helicòpters han intensificat les tasques d'extinció.
De moment, Protecció Civil de la Generalitat manté en alerta el pla INFOCAT mentre durin les tasques d'extinció d'aquest foc, i també per l'elevat risc d'incendi forestal que hi ha a molts punts del territori. Aquest dilluns hi ha una vintena de dotacions treballen en les tasques d'extinció, segons han informat els Bombers.
Pel que fa a les persones desallotjades per l'incendi, un cop els bombers han donat el foc per controlat, s'ha autoritzat que puguin tornar a casa. Pel que fa a les restriccions d'accés als massissos, aquest diumenge s'ha reobert l'accés a les Gavarres i Cadiretes, però s'ha mantingut la prohibició a Montserrat, Montsec, Montsant i Ports de Tortosa.
