Els contagis segueixen caient i ja estan en una mitjana de 900 casos diaris. La positivitat de les proves arriba al 5% fixat per l'OMS per tenir l'epidèmia sota control, un fet inèdit des de just abans de Sant Joan

Una sanitària a l'UCI de l'Hospital del Mar.
Una sanitària a l'UCI de l'Hospital del Mar en una imatge d'arxiu.  Laura Fíguls / ACN

barcelona

Tots els indicadors epidèmics segueixen millorant a Catalunya, amb una disminució de la velocitat de propagació de virus, un menor risc de rebrot, tot i que encara és alt, menys hospitalitzats i menys defuncions, ja per sota de les 100 setmanals, per primera vegada des del mitjans de juliol, tot i que encara hi ha una mitjana de 13 morts diaris per Covid. Segons les darreres dades del Departament de Salut, continua baixant amb força la pressió assistencial i ara mateix hi ha un total de 1.016 pacients hospitalitzats per coronavirus, 62 menys que el dia anterior, dels quals 351 estan a l'UCI, 18 menys que el dia abans. Són dades inèdites també des de mitjans de juliol.

Pel que fa a la resta d'indicadors, la velocitat de transmissió baixa una centèsima i es queda en 0,78, mentre que el risc de rebrot disminueix sis punts més i es queda en 147, encara en un nivell alt. En les últimes 24 hores s'han notificat 1.038 contagis, però la mitjana diària de casos segueix a la baixa i ara és d'uns 900 -6.331 en els darrers set dies amb dades definitives-. La incidència acumulada de casos per 100.000 habitants segueix caient i a set dies és de 81,25 -dos menys- i a 14 de 198,9, mentre que la positivitat de les proves se situa en el 5,02%, és a dir, a tocar del llindar del 5% fixat per l'OMS per tenir l'epidèmia sota control, una dada que no s'assoleix des de just abans de Sant Joan.

