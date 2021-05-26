barcelona
El 21 d'octubre Catalunya tenia 296 persones ingressades a les UCI amb coronavirus. Des d'aleshores la xifra sempre havia estat per sobre de les 300 fins aquest dimecres, quan s'ha situat en 286, una dada que mostra fins a quin punt l'avenç de la vacunació està reduint la pressió als hospitals catalans. Paral·lelament, a planta hi ha 812 pacients amb Covid-19, 52 menys que ahir i el nombre més reduït des del 3 d'octubre, quan n'hi havia 794.
Ara bé, no tots els indicadors evolucionen positivament i ja comença a notar-se un cert impacte del relaxament de les restriccions i del lògic augment dels contactes socials. Així el risc de rebrot puja un punt i se situa en 114, mentre que la velocitat de transmissió o taxa Rt augmenta tres centèsimes i arriba a 0,94. Segueix, per tant, per sota de l'1, el nivell que indica que la pandèmia se situa en expansió, però acumula ja una setmana amb valors a l'alça.
Es manté a la baixa la incidència de casos acumulada a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants, que ara és de 121 (dos menys), mentre que en les darreres hores s'han comunicat 660 nous casos i 14 morts. En total, la darrera setmana amb dades consolidades el volum de contagis és de 4.288, és a dir, una mitjana d'una mica més de 600 al dia. El nombre de morts setmanals és de 36, 18 menys que l'anterior i una tercera part dels que s'havien registrat dues setmanes enrere.
La vacunació avança, però a un ritme menys accelerat que les últimes setmanes, que han arribat menys dosis -de moment menys de 400.000 unitats-. Amb tot, ja hi ha gairebé la meitat de la població d'entre 50 i 59 anys que ha rebut la primera dosi, mentre que en els grups de 60 a 65 i de 66 a 69 s'està per sobre del 75% i el 80%, respectivament, volum que superen amb escreix la població d'edat superior, que també té molt avançada la pauta completa
