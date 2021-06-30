Un dia més, el gruix dels indicadors epidemiològics empitjoren a Catalunya, amb els contagis disparats -bàsicament entre la gent jove-, si bé de moment la situació no té un impacte en la pressió hospitalària, com a conseqüència del progressiu avenç de la vacunació. Segons les darreres dades, en les últimes 24 hores el Departament de Salut ha confirmat 3.410 nous casos de Covid-19. Es tracta d'una xifra molt elevada, que no es veia des de principis de febrer. A l'espera que les dades siguin definitives, de moment el dia amb més contagis confirmats és el dilluns, amb 2.880 -encara augmentarà-, un volum que no es veia des del 2 de febrer, quan encara hi havia molt poca gent vacunada.



Que el gruix dels contagis es produeixen entre persones joves ho constata el fet que l'edat mitjana dels casos segueix a la baixa i ja està per sota dels 29 anys -exactament 28,7-. La velocitat de propagació o taxa Rt segueix a l'alça i ja se situa en l'1,42, set centèsimes més que en l'anterior balanç, mentre que el risc de rebrot tampoc s'atura, guanya 18 punts i arriba als 164. També puja ràpid la incidència de casos acumulada a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants, que és de 119, vuit més [entre la població de 15 a 29 anys la incidència és de 299 a nivell català, de 497 a Barcelona ciutat, l'àrea més preocupant]. El 6,19% de les proves de la darrera setmana han donat positiu, un nivell cada cop més allunyat del llindar del 5% fixat per l'OMS per tenir l'epidèmia sota control.

Sí que millora la situació als hospitals, ja que els pacients ingressats a planta són 458, nou menys, i hi ha set crítics menys a l'UCI (129). La vacunació segueix avançant, amb més de 100.000 dosis posades durant el dimarts. Ara mateix el 52,5% de la població catalana -el 61,7% de la major de 16 anys- ha rebut la primera dosi i el 35,9% -el 42,2% de més de 16 anys- ha completat la pauta. Els darrers dies estan avançant les segones dosis a la població d'entre 60 i 69 anys -que rep AstraZeneca- i de 50 a 59, mentre que les primeres es concentren sobretot als de 30 a 44.

