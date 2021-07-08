El Govern francès recomana no viatjar a l'Estat per l'explosió de casos de Covid-10 per la variant Delta. Així ho ha assegurat el secretari d'Estat d'Afers Europeus de l'executiu gal, Clément Beaune, en una entrevista a France 2. "Els que encara no han reservat les seves vacances, evitin, evitem Portugal, Espanya en les nostres destinacions", ha assenyalat, abans d'afegir que és "millor quedar-se a França o anar a altres països". Beaune ha dit que estan preocupats "en particular" per la situació a Catalunya, "on els francesos es reuneixen per anar de festa i per fer vacances". A més, ha avisat que en els dies vinents "reforçaran mesures" per evitar desplaçaments a països de risc.

L'empresariat hostaler i turístic de Catalunya dona el juliol pràcticament per perdut, però veu amb optimisme els mesos d'agost, setembre, octubre i novembre. La Confederació Empresarial d'Hostaleria i Restauració de Catalunya (ConfeCat) ha fet balanç aquest dimecres d'una temporada turística que no és bona i arriba tard.

S'esperen ocupacions desiguals en els establiments hotelers del conjunt del país. La Costa Brava i el Pirineu lleidatà són les regions que presenten millors perspectives, mentre les grans ciutats punxaran. Segons la ConfeCat, la clau radica en invertir en promoció i difondre que Catalunya és una destinació segura per captar turisme estranger, especialment després de ser considerada com a zona de risc a Alemanya i Bèlgica, i ara també per França. L'impacte negatiu de la cinquena onada en repercussió internacional inquieta el sector.

"Això ens fa molt mal pel turisme estranger". Així ho va manifestar el president de ConfeCat, Santiago García-Nieto, en una roda de premsa a Salou on es va fer balanç de la situació turística. Segons García-Nieto, a la indústria turística li espera un mal juliol, però un bon agost.

