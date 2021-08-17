El Govern ha aprovat en el marc del Procicat demanar la pròrroga del toc de queda nocturn set dies més per contenir la pandèmia de la Covid-19 a Catalunya. La nova resolució modifica els criteris per aplicar-lo i fixa una incidència acumulada en els darrers set dies superior a 125 casos per cada 100.000 habitants, en poblacions de més de 5.000 habitants, mentre que fins ara el llindar se situava en els 250 casos.

En total, la llista de municipis és de 148 municipis: 125 són per una incidència acumulada a set dies superior a 125 casos i 23 perquè es troben envoltats per municipis afectats. Les mesures es prorrogaran un cop les hagi aprovat el Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC). El Govern traslladarà la sol·licitud al TSJC aquest dimecres i es preveu que les mesures entrin en vigor aquest divendres, per un període de set dies.