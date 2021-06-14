Estàs llegint: Més de la meitat dels catalans majors de 16 anys ja ha rebut almenys una dosi de la vacuna

Bona part dels indicadors epidemiològics mantenen una evolució positiva i el risc de rebrot ja se situa en 84 punts, mentre que la incidència acumulada de casos ja està només en 90

Cua per vacunar-se a l'exterior de la Fira de Barcelona.
Cua per vacunar-se a l'exterior de la Fira de Barcelona. Laura Fíguls / ACN

3.345.741 catalans ja han rebut la primera dosi de la vacuna contra la Covid-19, segons les darreres dades del Departament de Salut. La xifra equival al 42,7% de la població total, però s'eleva al 50,2% si posem el focus només en els majors de 16 anys. La pauta de vacunació l'han completat 2,05 milions de catalans, el 26,2% del total i el 30,8% dels que estan per sobre dels 16 anys. L'avenç de la vacunació, que s'ha accelerat les darreres setmanes, és el factor clau que explica l'evolució positiva de la situació epidemiològica a Catalunya, amb un risc de rebrot clarament a la baixa -ara està en 84, dos punts menys que en l'anterior balanç i allunyant-se dels 100, el llindar que marca un risc elevat- i una velocitat de propagació o taxa Rt estabilitzada per sota de l'1,0 (0,94), el que indica un decreixement dels contagis.

En les darreres 24 hores, Salut ha declarat 182 nous casos de Covid-19, però la incidència acumulada de casos a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants segueix a la baixa i ara està en 90. A més a més, la positivitat de les proves és del 3,45%, és a dir, clarament per sota del 5% fixat per l'OMS per tenir l'epidèmia sota control. També s'han confirmat quatre noves morts, mentre que als hospitals ara mateix hi ha 539 ingressats amb coronavirus a planta -24 més que diumenge- i 180 a les UCI, un menys.

