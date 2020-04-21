El coronavirus posa en risc gairebé 9.500 llocs de feina de persones amb discapacitat intel·lectual a Catalunya

Les associacions Dincat i AMMFEINA alerten que la crisi desencadenada pel coronavirus posa en risc gairebé 9.500 llocs de feina de persones amb discapacitat intel·lectual o trastorn mental a Catalunya. Reclamen al Govern que garanteixi la viabilitat econòmica dels Centres Especials de Treball d'iniciativa social de Catalunya. Un 80% dels centres ha posat en marxa mesures extraordinàries per evitar l'aplicació d'un ERTO i preservar el lloc de feina dels seus treballadors.



El sector reclama un pla de xoc urgent que contempli, entre altres mesures, dotar de liquiditat els CET, fer efectius els importants pendents o incrementar les subvencions. Segons un observatori conjunt de les dues entitats, cap CET va poder garantir l'activitat productiva amb normalitat només 15 dies després del decret d'estat d'alarma. En un 64% dels casos, l'activitat era inferior o igual al 25%.



En aquest context, gairebé el 80% de centres va posar en marxa mesures extraordinàries per evitar un ERTO, com ara el teletreball (70%), l'adaptació de jornades (67%) i les reduccions de jornades dels equips (42%). Tot i això, la majoria assegura que és probable que es vegin obligats finalment a aplicar un ERTO.

