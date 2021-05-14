Estàs llegint: La restauració podrà obrir des de les 6 a partir del 24 de maig i s'ampliaran aforaments a comerç, universitat i cultura

CORONAVIRUS La restauració podrà obrir des de les 6 a partir del 24 de maig i s'ampliaran aforaments a comerç, universitat i cultura

S'incrementen els topalls màxims de persones en actes culturals, religiosos i esportius. Es reprendran els congressos i convencions sense necessitat d'una autorització expressa un a un per part del Procicat

La terrassa d'un restaurant de Castelldefels aquest 14 d'octubre de 2020.
La terrassa d'un restaurant de Castelldefels aquest 14 d'octubre de 2020. Àlex Recolons / ACN

barcelona

La restauració podrà obrir des de les 6.00 h a partir del 24 de maig. Ho ha avançat aquest divendres la consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, durant la roda de premsa posterior a la reunió del Procicat. Vergés també ha anunciat que s'ampliaran els aforaments en el món del comerç i la universitat, del 30 al 50%, i en el sector de la cultura, del 50 al 70%.

Pel que fa al nombre màxim de persones, en actes culturals el topall passa de 500 a 1.000 en interiors i de 1.000 a 3.000 en exteriors o en recintes amb ventilació forçada. Passa el mateix en actes religiosos i en el sector de l'esport, que tot i que mantindran el 50% de l'aforament, incrementaran el límit màxim de persones en la mateixa línia que la cultura.

A més, es reprendran els congressos i convencions sense necessitat d'una autorització expressa un a un per part del Procicat. També s'ampliaran de 6 a 10 els assistents a activitats d'educació no reglada.

