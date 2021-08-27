Fort descens dels pacients ingressats amb Covid-19 als hospitals catalans, tant a les unitats de crítics com a planta. A les UCI hi ha ara mateix 422 persones amb coronavirus, 20 menys que dijous, en el que suposa el descens més important de les últimes dues setmanes. Si continua la tendència és més que possible que en pocs dies les UCI comptin amb menys de 400 pacients Covid. En total ara mateix hi ha 1.207 pacients Covid als hospitals catalans, 56 menys que dijous. Des de dilluns la baixada acumulada és de 220 persones.



Pel que fa a la resta d'indicadors, en les darreres 24 hores el Departament de Salut ha notificat 1.269 nous contagis, mentre que en l'última setmana el total de casos nous baixa dels 8.500 (8.463), el que implica una mitjana de 1.200 diaris. L'Rt o velocitat de transmissió es manté en 0,85, clarament per sota de l'1 que indicaria una expansió de l'epidèmia, mentre que el risc de rebrot cau 11 punts i se situa en els 203, a tocar del 200 a partir del qual es considera que el risc és molt elevat.

La positivitat de les proves segueix baixant i s'apropa al 5% fixat per l'OMS per tenir l'epidèmia sota control -ara és del 6,39%-. La incidència acumulada de casos a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants passa de 267 a 252, mentre que a set dies de 115 a 108, nivells inèdits des de finals de juny. La mortalitat es manté elevada -134 víctimes a la setmana-, però segueix baixant des del sostre de 250 de la cinquena onada.

