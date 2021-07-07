El Departament de Salut ha detectat fins a 25 brots de Covid-19 en discoteques. El conseller de Salut, Josep Maria Argimon, ha dit en declaracions a TV3 que la disseminació del virus s'ha donat per l'oci, no només el nocturn, però ha afegit que també és cert que s'han produït aquests brots en els locals d'oci nocturn. Davant l'auge de casos, Argimon ha avançat que s'habilitaran hospitals perquè puguin fer proves de detecció per reduir l'allau de feina a l'atenció primària.



El conseller ha alertat que amb el 70% de la població vacunada es farà "curt" per aconseguir la immunitat de grup, perquè arribaran noves variants i, per tant, caldrà una vacunació "global". Sobre l'ús de la mascareta, ha dit que es plantegen recuperar-la a l'exterior perquè és "senyal" que la pandèmia no ha acabat.

Unitats mòbils per vacunar a majors de 40 anys

Per accelerar la campanya, aquest dimecres s'han posat en marxa els vehicles motor home de l'empresa Seat per fer vacunació mòbil amb un camió de competició que s'ha adaptat per a l'ús sanitari. La primera unitat s'instal·larà al barri del Born, just al costat de l'Arc de Triomf, i tindrà com a objectiu accelerar la vacunació entre la població major de 40 anys o en situació de vulnerabilitat i que tingui dificultats per accedir als punts de vacunació habituals.

Les dosis s'administraran sense cita prèvia entre les deu del matí i les vuit del vespre, durant els set dies a la setmana, segons ha informat l'empresa a través d'un comunicat. Es calcula que l'espai habilitat al Born permetrà administrar 1.400 vacunes al dia. Per altra banda, Seat té previst posar en funcionament dos camions més "en els pròxims dies", que es desplaçaran a les zones on sigui necessari reforçar la vacunació.



Pel conseller de Salut de la Generalitat, Josep Maria Argimon, considera "necessària" aquesta estratègia per "vacunar allà on hi hagi baixes cobertures, a persones amb dificultat en camps com les barreres idiomàtiques i també amb horaris adaptats". La posada en marxa d'aquestes unitats mòbils neix d'un acord entre l'automobilística i la Generalitat per accelerar la vacunació al territori català.