barcelonaActualizado:
La secretària de Salut Pública, Carmen Cabezas, ha anunciat aquest dijous l'obertura de la vacunació per a la franja d'edat d'entre 40 i 44 anys. Es tracta de les persones nascudes entre els anys 1977 i 1981. Després de l'anunci, ràpidament s'ha produït una allau de visites al portal per demanar cita, que s'ha col·lapsat en certs moments. Justament aquest dilluns van començar a ser immunitzats els ciutadans d'entre 45 i 49. Cabezas ha aprofitat per fer una crida a la població perquè també es vacuni en cap de setmana, ja que hi ha moltes cites disponibles que no s'omplen.
Segons les darreres dades del Departament de Salut, el 22,1% de les persones d'entre 45i 49 anys ja han rebut la primera dosi, mentre que en el conjunt de la població catalana el volum de vacunats és del 40,5%, del 47,6% si ens fixem només en els majors de 16 anys. La pauta de la doble vacuna -o vacuna monodosi en el cas de la de Janssen- l'han completat el 24,3% dels catalans -el 28,6% dels majors de 16 anys-.
