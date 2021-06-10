Estàs llegint: Salut obre la vacunació de la franja d'edat d'entre 40 i 44 anys

Salut obre la vacunació de la franja d'edat d'entre 40 i 44 anys

La secretària de Salut Pública, Carmen Cabezas, fa una crida a vacunar-se el cap de setmana, perquè hi ha moltes cites que no s'omplen. Gairebé la meitat dels catalans de més de 16 anys ja han rebut almenys una dosi

Una infermera preparant una vacuna contra la Covid-19. Estefania Escolà / ACN

La secretària de Salut Pública, Carmen Cabezas, ha anunciat aquest dijous l'obertura de la vacunació per a la franja d'edat d'entre 40 i 44 anys. Es tracta de les persones nascudes entre els anys 1977 i 1981. Després de l'anunci, ràpidament s'ha produït una allau de visites al portal per demanar cita, que s'ha col·lapsat en certs moments. Justament aquest dilluns van començar a ser immunitzats els ciutadans d'entre 45 i 49. Cabezas ha aprofitat per fer una crida a la població perquè també es vacuni en cap de setmana, ja que hi ha moltes cites disponibles que no s'omplen.

Segons les darreres dades del Departament de Salut, el 22,1% de les persones d'entre 45i 49 anys ja han rebut la primera dosi, mentre que en el conjunt de la població catalana el volum de vacunats és del 40,5%, del 47,6% si ens fixem només en els majors de 16 anys. La pauta de la doble vacuna -o vacuna monodosi en el cas de la de Janssen- l'han completat el 24,3% dels catalans -el 28,6% dels majors de 16 anys-.

