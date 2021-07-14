El Tribunal Constitucional ha declarat inconstitucional el primer estat d'alarma decretat pel Govern espanyol per combatre la pandèmia, una decisió molt ajustada que ha comptat amb l'oposició de cinc dels onze magistrats, informen a Efe fonts jurídiques.



Després de diversos plens de deliberació, finalment el vot de la vicepresidenta, Encarnación Roca, ha estat decisiu per inclinar la balança a favor dels cinc magistrats –tots ells del bloc conservador– que han estimat que el paraigua legal per adoptar el confinament general de la població havia d'haver estat l'estat d'excepció i no el d'alarma.



Els altres cinc –tres de tall progressista i dos conservador–, per contra, han continuat considerant que l'Executiu estatal va actuar correctament optant per l'estat d'alarma per a decretar el confinament domiciliari.

D'aquesta manera, segons avancen les fonts consultades, la majoria del tribunal ha votat a favor de la ponència del magistrat Pedro González Trevijano, que decreta la inconstitucionalitat de l'estat d'alarma. Tant la sentència com els previsibles vots particulars es coneixeran en els pròxims dies.

