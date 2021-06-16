Estàs llegint: Trobades sense límit de persones a Catalunya a partir de dilluns

Público
Público

Coronavirus Trobades sense límit de persones a Catalunya a partir de dilluns

El Govern també ha aprovat ampliar de sis a deu les persones que poden compartir taula a la terrassa d'un bar o restaurant i confirma l'obertura de l'oci nocturn fins les 3:30h

Terrassa d'un bar musical de Sitges en la prova pilot del 21 de maig.
Terrassa d'un bar musical de Sitges en la prova pilot del 21 de maig. Gemma Sánchez / ACN

barcelona

Nou pas cap al final de les restriccions provocades per la pandèmia a Catalunya. El Procicat ha aprovat aquest dimecres que a partir de dilluns ja no estaran prohibides les trobades socials de més de deu persones de bombolles de convivència diferents. El Govern manté només la recomanació de limitar-les a aquesta xifra, però ja no serà una obligació. La mesura s'aplicarà almenys durant dues setmanes -fins al 5 de juliol-, tot i que es podria revisar en funció de l'evolució pandèmica. El Departament de Salut ho veu com una mesura més en el marc de la "desescalada cap a la normalitat", tot i que recorda que la pandèmia no s'ha acabat i cal mantenir el sentit comú.

El Govern també ha aprovat l'autorització per a espais de ball a les festes majors o envelats, i amplia de sis a deu el número màxim de persones de diverses bombolles de convivència que podran seure al mateix grup de taules a l'exterior de bars i restaurants. Així mateix, ha confirmat l'obertura de l'oci nocturn, a partir del dilluns 21 de juny i almenys fins el 5 de juliol, fins les 3.30 hores. Els locals hauran de registrar el nom dels clients i guardar-lo durant un mes. Els locals més grans de 500 persones hauran de fer la venda d'entrades de forma anticipada i electrònica, mentre que els locals més petits podran fer el registre de manera manual.

Etiquetas
EL QUINZE 85

selección público