Nou pas cap al final de les restriccions provocades per la pandèmia a Catalunya. El Procicat ha aprovat aquest dimecres que a partir de dilluns ja no estaran prohibides les trobades socials de més de deu persones de bombolles de convivència diferents. El Govern manté només la recomanació de limitar-les a aquesta xifra, però ja no serà una obligació. La mesura s'aplicarà almenys durant dues setmanes -fins al 5 de juliol-, tot i que es podria revisar en funció de l'evolució pandèmica. El Departament de Salut ho veu com una mesura més en el marc de la "desescalada cap a la normalitat", tot i que recorda que la pandèmia no s'ha acabat i cal mantenir el sentit comú.



El Govern també ha aprovat l'autorització per a espais de ball a les festes majors o envelats, i amplia de sis a deu el número màxim de persones de diverses bombolles de convivència que podran seure al mateix grup de taules a l'exterior de bars i restaurants. Així mateix, ha confirmat l'obertura de l'oci nocturn, a partir del dilluns 21 de juny i almenys fins el 5 de juliol, fins les 3.30 hores. Els locals hauran de registrar el nom dels clients i guardar-lo durant un mes. Els locals més grans de 500 persones hauran de fer la venda d'entrades de forma anticipada i electrònica, mentre que els locals més petits podran fer el registre de manera manual.

