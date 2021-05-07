El Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha donat el vistiplau a mantenir el topall de sis persones a les trobades i la limitació del 50% en l'aforament d'actes religiosos a partir de diumenge, quan decau l'estat d'alarma. Aquestes són les dues principals mesures que planteja el Govern i que necessitaven el permís judicial un cop aixecat l'estat d'alarma perquè afecten drets fonamentals.



A més, el tribunal també ratifica la prohibició de consumir en grup aliments o begudes al carrer fora de bars o restaurants. Pel que fa als actes i cerimònies civils, es fixa un màxim de 500 persones, o bé un miler si hi ha bona ventilació o l'esdeveniment es produeix a l'aire lliure. La resolució conté un vot particular signat per dos magistrats, però és concorrent amb la línia principal del tribunal.