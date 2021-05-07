Estàs llegint: El TSJC dona el vistiplau a mantenir el màxim de sis persones a les trobades

CORONAVIRUS El TSJC dona el vistiplau a mantenir el màxim de sis persones a les trobades

També avala la limitació del 50% en l'aforament d'actes religiosos i la prohibició de consumir begudes i menjar en grup fora de bars i restaurants.

Uns joves en una taula a la terrassa d'un bar de la Plaça Independència de Girona, aquest diumenge 2 de maig de 2021.
Uns joves en una taula a la terrassa d'un bar de la Plaça Independència de Girona, aquest diumenge 2 de maig de 2021. Gerard Vilà / ACN

El Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha donat el vistiplau a mantenir el topall de sis persones a les trobades i la limitació del 50% en l'aforament d'actes religiosos a partir de diumenge, quan decau l'estat d'alarma. Aquestes són les dues principals mesures que planteja el Govern i que necessitaven el permís judicial un cop aixecat l'estat d'alarma perquè afecten drets fonamentals.

A més, el tribunal també ratifica la prohibició de consumir en grup aliments o begudes al carrer fora de bars o restaurants. Pel que fa als actes i cerimònies civils, es fixa un màxim de 500 persones, o bé un miler si hi ha bona ventilació o l'esdeveniment es produeix a l'aire lliure. La resolució conté un vot particular signat per dos magistrats, però és concorrent amb la línia principal del tribunal.

