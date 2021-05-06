La Unió Europea ha obert la porta al debat sobre la proposta que ha secundat expressament el president dels Estats Units, Joe Biden, de suspendre de manera temporal les patents de les vacunes contra la Covid-19 amb l'objectiu d'augmentar la seva producció i perquè les dosis arribin, especialment, a llocs com l'Índia i Àfrica.



En aquest cas, la presidenta de la Comissió Europea, Ursula Von der Leyen, ha assenyalat que "la UE està preparada per debatre sobre qualsevol proposta que davant la crisi sanitària de la forma més eficaç" i ha esmentat concretament la idea de Biden: "Estem llestos per debatre com la proposta estatunidenca pot ajudar a aconseguir aquesta meta". La mandatària també ha recordat que "Europa és l'única potència democràtica que ha exportat vacunes a gran escala".

L'OMS celebra el suport de Biden

L'Organització Mundial de la Salut (OMS) ha aplaudit el suport realitzat per l'Administració dels Estats Units a aquesta possible mesura. El director general de l'OMS, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, ha celebrat la inclinació del Govern del país nord-americà i considera que aquest suport "és un gran exemple del lideratge estatunidenc a l'hora d'afrontar desafiaments sanitaris globals".



"Felicito als Estats Units en aquesta decisió històrica per aconseguir una igualtat en les vacunes i donar prioritat al benestar de tots en moments crítics", ha indicat l'organisme internacional en un comunicat.



No obstant això, la Federació Internacional de Fabricants i Associacions Farmacèutiques (IFPMA) manté una posició totalment diferent i qualifica de "decebedora" l'empara de Biden a una idea com aquesta. Opinen que la suspensió de les patents de les vacunes "no augmentarà la producció de les dosis" i defensen que pot provocar l'efecte contrari generant "desorganització".