La Covid-19 desapareix d'una superfície sotmesa 7,5 minuts a una temperatura de 65 graus

barcelona
El 99,99% de la càrrega vírica de coronavirus present en espais tancats i superfícies s'inactivaria sotmetent-los a una temperatura de 65 graus durant 7,5 minuts, o bé a una de 56 graus durant 52 minuts. Aquesta és la conclusió d'un estudi elaborat per investigadors de l'Institut de Recerca i Tecnologia Agroalimentària (Irta), que conclou que la desinfecció tèrmica "pot ser una bona alternativa a la química" en aquests espais i superfícies, perquè no deixa residus i romanen secs. L'estudi ha estat encarregat per l'empresa Techtrans Systems (OPPgroup), que ara preveu aplicar solucions a partir d'aquest principi per desinfectar vehicles de transport públic i ambulàncies, entre d'altres.
Els investigadors de l'Irta, un institut d’investigació adscrit al Departament d’Agricultura, Ramaderia, Pesca i Alimentació, subratllen que les condicions que afecten la viabilitat i el temps de supervivència del nou coronavirus no es coneixen amb certesa, i que la informació científica sobre la seva persistència tèrmica és molt escassa. Fins ara, la temperatura que s’ha pres com a referència per inactivar els virus com el SARS-CoV-2 és la referència del coronavirus anterior, el SARS-CoV-1, que s’inactiva a una temperatura de 56 graus durant 15 minuts.
Per la incertesa de la informació disponible i la variabilitat entre els diferents coronavirus, una estimació "més segura i conservadora" del temps necessari per inactivar en un 99,99% la càrrega vírica de la covid-19 seria sotmetre els espais i les superfícies infectats com a mínim a 56 graus durant 52 minuts, o a una combinació equivalent, per exemple a 65 graus durant 7,5 minuts.
