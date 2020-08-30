Cinc hospitals catalans amplien el seu espai. Així ho tenien previst des d'abans de la pandèmia, però en primer lloc destinaran les noves sales a donar resposta a les necessitats del sistema de salut derivades de la covid-19.



En total Salut construirà cinc nous equipaments al costat de l'Arnau de Vilanova de Lleida; de Bellvitge, a L'Hospitalet de Llobregat; del Moisès Broggi, a Sant Joan Despí; del Germans Trias i Pujol, a Can Ruti, Badalona, i al Parc Sanitari Pere Virgili, al barri de Gràcia barcelonès, informa l'ACN.

Quan aquests espais deixin de ser necessaris per atendre malalts per coronavirus els centres quedaran per altres usos.



Les obres d'ampliació començaran aquest dimarts, tot i que hi ha centres on ja són visibles els primers treballs preparatoris. Està previst que les obres durin unes vint setmanes.



Fonts de Salut han informat que al costat del Moisès Broggi ja s'ha enderrocat un edifici annex, i a Lleida s'estan preparant el terreny per l'ampliació de l'Arnau de Vilanova. Les obres al Pere Virgili també començaran aquesta setmana vinent.