INTERNACIONALITZACIÓ Crida de 41 senadors de França per fer respectar els drets fonamentals dels representants de Catalunya 

Els membres de l'Alta Cambra legislativa francesa denuncien la repressió que pateixen persones elegides, dirigents de la Generalitat de Catalunya i responsables d'associacions, "empresonats o forçats a l'exili per les seves opinions en l'exercici dels mandats que els han confiat els electors" i demanen que França i els països de la Unió Europea intervinguin per restablir les condicions del diàleg.

Hemicicle de l'Alta Cambra legislativa francesa. SÉNAT

Quaranta-un senadors francesos de diferents grups polítics han signat i donat a conèixer una denúncia de la repressió que pateixen representants catalans, han fet una crida per a que siguin respectats els seus drets fonamentals i s'han pronunciat en favor de solucions polítiques a nivell europeu.

"El nostre país és veí d'Espanya i de la seva gran regió, Catalunya, amb la qual compartim una llarga història". "En tant que europeus i en tant que francesos, ens sentim afectats pels esdeveniments greus que s'han desenvolupat a Catalunya, assenyalen els senadors en la introducció del seu escrit.

Precisen que "en el moment en el qual té lloc el judici davant el Tribunal Suprem espanyol d'ex-membres del Govern regional català, de l'ex-presidenta del Parlament de Catalunya i de responsables d'associacions catalanes", com a membres del Senat de la República Francesa demanen "respecte per les llibertats i dels drets fonamentals a Catalunya", sense voler "immiscuir-se en els problemes polítics d'un país veí i sense prendre partit sobre l'assumpte de la independència de Catalunya".

Denuncien la repressió de la qual "són víctimes persones legítimament elegides, representants polítics de la Generalitat de Catalunya empresonats o forçats a l'exili per a les seves opinions en l'exercici dels mandats que els han confiat els electors".

Constaten que això representa "un autèntic atemptat contra els drets i llibertats democràtiques".

Lamenten que "la gravetat d'aquesta situació sigui menystinguda" al seu país.

I demanen "que França i els països de la Unió Europea intervinguin per restablir les condicions del diàleg per tal de trobar solucions polítiques a un problema polític".

