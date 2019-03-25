Quaranta-un senadors francesos de diferents grups polítics han signat i donat a conèixer una denúncia de la repressió que pateixen representants catalans, han fet una crida per a que siguin respectats els seus drets fonamentals i s'han pronunciat en favor de solucions polítiques a nivell europeu.



"El nostre país és veí d'Espanya i de la seva gran regió, Catalunya, amb la qual compartim una llarga història". "En tant que europeus i en tant que francesos, ens sentim afectats pels esdeveniments greus que s'han desenvolupat a Catalunya, assenyalen els senadors en la introducció del seu escrit.

Precisen que "en el moment en el qual té lloc el judici davant el Tribunal Suprem espanyol d'ex-membres del Govern regional català, de l'ex-presidenta del Parlament de Catalunya i de responsables d'associacions catalanes", com a membres del Senat de la República Francesa demanen "respecte per les llibertats i dels drets fonamentals a Catalunya", sense voler "immiscuir-se en els problemes polítics d'un país veí i sense prendre partit sobre l'assumpte de la independència de Catalunya".



Denuncien la repressió de la qual "són víctimes persones legítimament elegides, representants polítics de la Generalitat de Catalunya empresonats o forçats a l'exili per a les seves opinions en l'exercici dels mandats que els han confiat els electors".



Constaten que això representa "un autèntic atemptat contra els drets i llibertats democràtiques".



Lamenten que "la gravetat d'aquesta situació sigui menystinguda" al seu país.



I demanen "que França i els països de la Unió Europea intervinguin per restablir les condicions del diàleg per tal de trobar solucions polítiques a un problema polític".

