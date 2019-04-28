Els gestos de disgust, les desqualificacions rotundes, els anuncis d'intervenció de les institucions catalanes, la campanya contra els llaços grocs i la negació de l'existència de la nació catalana no han estat rendibles pels dirigents de Cs. El partit d'Albert Rivera i Inés Arrimadas no només no han revalidat el paper de primera força que van obtenir a les eleccions al Parlament de Catalunya, convocades per Mariano Rajoy. sinó que han quedat en quarta o cinquena posició, amb el mateix nombre d'escons (5) que va aconseguir a les eleccions del 2016, segons les dades del sondeig publicat per Televisió de Catalunya.

El PP a Catalunya encara ha tret pitjor profit de la crispació i de l'oberta hostilitat expressada contra el sobiranisme. El discurs de la figura triada per Pablo Casado per encapçalar la llista per Barcelona, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, ha tingut efectes totalment contraris als desitjats pel partit conservador. L'organització del PP a Catalunya es queda ara amb 2 diputats al Congrés. En tenia 6.



Qui ha capitalitzat aquesta davallada? Els sociòlegs ho hauran de mirar detalladament, però a primera vista és evident que VOX ha aconseguit irrompre a l'escenari polític de Catalunya, encara que sigui amb un sol escó al Congrés.

