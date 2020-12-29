Cuixart demana als partits sobiranistes que durant la campanya electoral deixin "ben clar" que no renuncien a l'amnistia 

El president d’Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, ha demanat als partits sobiranistes "una campanya electoral coherent i amb sentit d’estat que deixi ben clar al govern de l’Estat que no renunciarem ni a l’amnistia, ni a l’exercici de drets fonamentals ni a l’autodeterminació". En una carta enviada als socis de l'entitat, Cuixart ha posat l'accent en què hi ha ha milers de persones encausades i "una repressió incessant", i que cal una solució col·lectiva perquè la causa també ho és.

Cuixart s'ha referit a l'indult i ha reafirmat que més enllà de sortir de la presó el que cal és "la resolució democràtica del conflicte"

Cuixart s'ha referit al procés d'indult que hi ha en marxa, al qual la Fiscalia del Suprem ja va pronunciar-s'hi en contra però en què el Govern espanyol té l'última paraula: "Els cants de sirena no s’aturen, però la nostra prioritat continua sent la resolució democràtica del conflicte, i no pas sortir de la presó".



El president de l'entitat ha fet una crida als partits independentistes a deixar enrere "polèmiques estèrils" per poder avançar. Cuixart també s'ha referit als estralls que està causant la pandèmia i al que està fent la gent per fer-hi front: "Orgull de país i, sobretot, més consciència que mai que els ciutadans tenim el deure d’arribar allà on no arribin les institucions". "Normalitat també volia dir un de cada quatre catalans en risc d’exclusió i avui plou sobre mullat", ha afirmat. "Per això, el bon govern és imprescindible per sortir de la triple emergència en la qual ens trobem: sanitària, social i democràtica", ha conclòs Cuixart.