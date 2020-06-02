Cuixart denuncia la manca de respecte de l'Estat espanyol pels Drets Humans

barcelona
El president d'Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, ha tornat a denunciar que l'Estat espanyol incompleix sistemàticament els tractats internacionals sobre els Drets Humans, després que s'hagi conegut l'últim informe de l'Organització Mundial contra la Tortura (OMCT), en el qual demana respecte per la llibertat d'expressió i el dret de reunió.
"Quan la injustícia, el racisme i la desigualtat recorren el planeta, enfortim la lluita pels #DretsHumans", ha escrit Cuixart a xarxes socials a propòsit d'aquesta nova denúncia contra el sistema judicial espanyol per part d'aquesta xarxa mundial d'ONG.
L'OMCT ha enviat un escrit al president del Govern, a la Fiscalia de l'Estat, a l'Advocacia de l'Estat, al Tribunal Constitucional i al Congrés dels Diputats, en el qual reclama una revisió del delicte de sedició, que s'anul·li la condemna del Suprem, s'alliberi a Cuixart i es detingui la persecució del dret a la manifestació.
El vicepresident d'Òmnium, Marcel Mauri, per la seva part, ha intervingut també per recordar que mentre el suposat govern "més progressista de la història" manté a Cuixart i Sànchez a la presó, tant la OMCT com Amnistia Internacional exigeixen la seva llibertat: "No pararem fins que siguin lliures".
