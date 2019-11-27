Òmnium Cultural demana al president espanyol en funcions, Pedro Sánchez, que atengui els posicionaments del Grup de Treball de Detencions Arbitràries de l'ONU i alliberi "immediatament" els líders independentistes presos. El president de l'entitat, Jordi Cuixart, ha lamentat que l'executiu estatal no escolti els estaments internacionals: "Sis mesos després, el Govern espanyol ni ens ha posat en llibertat ni ha reparat el dany causat, com demanava Nacions Unides davant una presó injustificada".
També ha mencionat el recent informe d'Amnistia Internacional sobre la sentència del judici del Suprem, en què va exigir l'alliberament de Cuixart i Jordi Sànchez: "Espanya se situa al nivell de països de dubtosa qualitat democràtica quan fa cas omís a les peticions d'organismes internacionals de drets humans", diu.
Cuixart ha recordat que l'Estat té "l'obligació moral" de complir les demandes de l'ONU, ja que fent obviant les peticions del Grup de Treball de Detencions "el Govern espanyol incompleix la Declaració Universal de Drets Humans" i "atempta contra uns drets que afecten el conjunt de la ciutadania". Per aquest motiu, el líder de l'entitat cultural es dirigeix directament cap a Sánchez perquè "doni compliment immediat als posicionaments de l'ONU i Amnistia Internacional": "Cal que Espanya abandoni aquesta deriva antidemocràtica".
