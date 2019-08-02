Cuixart: “Només avançarem si ho fem junts i no ens deixem ningú pel camí”

Nova crida a la unitat de l’independentisme. Després de la roda de premsa conjunta que dimecres van fer l’ANC i Òmnium Cultural, aquest divendres ha estat el torn del president d’aquesta darrera entitat, Jordi Cuixart. En una carta dirigida als 172.000 socis d’Òmnium, Cuixart -en presó des del 2 d’octubre de 2017- insisteix que “la repressió busca dividir als qui lluiten” i demana “un esforç, tan individual com col·lectiu, per mantenir una actitud de respecte i empatia dels uns amb els altres”. “Només avançarem si ho fem junts i no ens deixem ningú pel camí. Seguim mostrant que som un país de grans consensos. L’Estat pretén que ens desmobilitzem i caiguem en la frustració”, argumenta.



Sobre la possibilitat que hagin de tornar a Madrid després de l’estiu demana que això no condicioni la reacció a la sentència. Cuixart assegura que tornar a la capital espanyola “seria un altaveu més per visualitzar el greu retrocés democràtic que estem vivint. Perquè seguirem defensant els postulats polítics que ens han portat fins aquí. Sense rancor ni renúncies de cap mena”.



En el text també destaca la decisió de l’Audiència de Barcelona de descartar imputar els votants de l’1-O. Per a ell, “aquesta resolució és una victòria gens menor del moviment, perquè les magistrades han dit ben clar allò que el Tribunal Suprem es nega a acceptar”. I conclou que la resolució argumenta que l’acció dels ciutadans durant la jornada del referèndum s’emmarca “en un moviment de desobediència civil no violenta que busca impactar en l’opinió pública”.