Cuixart recrimina la "lluita partidista" i la "falta de sentit d'Estat" als partits independentistes

El líder d'Òmnium afirma que no es poden generar "frustracions" que duen a "una desorientació permanent". Insisteix en la necessitat d'una "estratègia compartida de país" davant l'Estat i reitera que rebutja qualsevol indult "o mesura de xantatge" després que la Fiscalia li negués el permís de 72 h.

Jordi Cuixart es gira durant la celebració del judici sobre el 'procés' al Tribunal Suprem. (REUTERS)

barcelona

públic

El líder d'Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, assegura que hi ha falta de "sentit d'estat" i critica la "lluita partidista", després que el president Quim Torra anunciés una nova convocatòria d'eleccions: "Fins que no torni la generositat, serà impossible avançar". En una carta publicada per l'entitat, assegura que la ciutadania "mereix coherència i altura de mires": "La generositat és responsabilitat de cadascú de nosaltres, com a ciutadans i com a col·lectiu".

Cuixart insisteix que Òmnium treballa "pels grans consensos" i per "no deixar-nos ningú pel camí", així com per no renunciar al "diàleg" ni a "la confrontació democràtica" mentre "l'Estat alterni majories democràtiques" i "vulneri drets humans".

El líder d'Òmnium reitera que "la repressió busca dividir els qui lluiten": "La realitat ens demostra cada dia que per fer front als poders de l'Estat és inajornable una estratègia compartida de país, tan valenta com inclusiva".

També recorda que rebutja "l'indult i qualsevol mesura o xantatge, per molt que pretengui condicionar un permís, que impliqui renunciar a la lluita per l'autodeterminació mitjançant l'exercici de drets fonamentals". La missiva arriba després que la Fiscalia li negués un permís de 72 hores per "falta de penediment".

