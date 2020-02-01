Cuixart recrimina la "lluita partidista" i la "falta de sentit d'Estat" als partits independentistes

barcelona
El líder d'Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, assegura que hi ha falta de "sentit d'estat" i critica la "lluita partidista", després que el president Quim Torra anunciés una nova convocatòria d'eleccions: "Fins que no torni la generositat, serà impossible avançar". En una carta publicada per l'entitat, assegura que la ciutadania "mereix coherència i altura de mires": "La generositat és responsabilitat de cadascú de nosaltres, com a ciutadans i com a col·lectiu".
Cuixart insisteix que Òmnium treballa "pels grans consensos" i per "no deixar-nos ningú pel camí", així com per no renunciar al "diàleg" ni a "la confrontació democràtica" mentre "l'Estat alterni majories democràtiques" i "vulneri drets humans".
El líder d'Òmnium reitera que "la repressió busca dividir els qui lluiten": "La realitat ens demostra cada dia que per fer front als poders de l'Estat és inajornable una estratègia compartida de país, tan valenta com inclusiva".
També recorda que rebutja "l'indult i qualsevol mesura o xantatge, per molt que pretengui condicionar un permís, que impliqui renunciar a la lluita per l'autodeterminació mitjançant l'exercici de drets fonamentals". La missiva arriba després que la Fiscalia li negués un permís de 72 hores per "falta de penediment".
