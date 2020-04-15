Cuixart recupera les sortides de la presó i torna a dirigir la seva empresa tot i la Covid-19

barcelona
El president d'Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, ha sortit de la presó aquest dimecres per dirigir de manera presencial la seva empresa, la fàbrica a Sentmenat (Vallès Occidental). Ha arribat minuts abans de les 9.30 h amb mascareta i guants, ja que l'empresa forma part de la cadena de serveis essencials durant la pandèmia del coronavirus.
Cuixart ha entrat en cotxe al pàrquing de l'empresa i ha sortit a saludar els periodistes. Quan termini la jornada laboral, tornarà a la presó de Lledoners en règim especial d'aïllament: no podrà tornar al seu mòdul habitual i estarà reclús en una cel·la sense entrar en contacte ni compartir espais amb la resta de presos que no surten a l'exterior, i els caps de setmana estarà incomunicat.
El líder d'Òmnium ha pogut sortir a partir d'aquest dimecres després que la Conselleria de Justícia de la Generalitat hagi explicat el dimarts que els presos a Catalunya classificats amb el tercer grau i als quals se'ls hagi aplicat l'article 100.2 del reglament penitenciari per treballar podran sortir de la presó per anar als centres de treball si els seus treballadors formen part de sectors que hagin reprès l'activitat.
