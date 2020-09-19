Cultura ampliarà els aforaments fins al 66% o el 70% i declararà el sector "bé essencial"

barcelona
El Govern ampliarà els aforaments permesos en els esdeveniments escènics i musicals fins el 66% o el 70% en funció dels equipaments, complint amb la demanda del sector i preparant-lo de cara a l'inici de la temporada escènica. "És una bona notícia, tot just comencen les temporades i no és el mateix fer-ho amb un aforament o l'altre", ha celebrat la nova consellera de Cultura, Àngels Ponsa. La mesura està "molt a punt", ja que ja compta amb l'acord entre el Departament de Salut i Interior, i només falta el vist-i-plau del Procicat, que podria aprovar la mesura el proper dilluns. "No hi ha actes més segurs que els culturals", ha assegurat la consellera.
Una altra de les mesures per donar aire al sector, molt tocat per les restriccions degut a la pandèmia, serà la seva declaració com a bé essencial. Ponsa portarà dimarts al consell de Govern aquesta proposta, que ha de "preservar-la" de nous tancaments en cas que la situació epidemiològica empitjori. La consellera ha fet l'anunci en el marc de la presentació de la 69a edició de la Fira del Llibre d'Ocasió Antic i Modern, que se celebrarà del 18 de setembre al 4 d'octubre al Passeig de Gràcia de Barcelona.
