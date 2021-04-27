Els resultats de l'estudi observacional del concert pilot de Love of Lesbian al Sant Jordi descarten la transmissió de Covid-19 entre els assistents. Així ho han assegurat aquest dimarts els responsables sanitaris de la iniciativa, impulsada pels Festivals x la Cultura Segura. Segons les dades fetes públiques, només s'han detectat sis casos de persones que hi van assistir i que els 14 dies posteriors al concert van resultar positives per Covid, de manera asimptomàtica o amb afectació lleu. D'aquests sis, però, en quatre casos es té constància que la transmissió va ser fora del concert. Dels altres dos, se'n desconeix l'origen. Els responsables dels festivals veuen "llum al final del túnel" i confirmen que "hi haurà esdeveniments" a l'estiu.



L'actuació de Love of Lesbian va convertir-se en un esdeveniment sense precedents amb 5.000 persones dretes, sense distància de seguretat, però amb testos d'antígens previ, amb mascareta ffp2 i sectoritzats en tres espais.

